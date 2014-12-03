BRIEF-Citrix working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report
* Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report Further company coverage:
Dec 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The company appointed Tracy Ong chief representative, ANZ Malaysia. She joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of corporate banking.
MITON GROUP PLC
The asset manager appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.
ARMSTRONG INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management company appointed Christopher Sullivan director and head of distribution, effective immediately.
AXA ART
The art insurer appointed Sean Cooper to its high net worth underwriting team in London. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition