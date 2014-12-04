(Adds Carlyle Group, UBS, Citizens Commercial Banking)

Dec 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The asset management firm promoted India Managing Director M. Shankar Narayanan to co-head of its Asian private equity business, according to three sources familiar with the appointment.

UBS

The investment management company said it would set up a separate group asset and liability unit to help it manage risk in the bank's new structure, which ensures it can be broken up more easily in case of a renewed crisis.

CITIZENS COMMERCIAL BANKING

The commercial banking division of the Citizens Financial Group Inc promoted Daniel Fitzpatrick to head its national mid-corporate and industry verticals business.

Citizens Financial Group is the U.S. unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed Jacinta Reddan managing director, head of marketing and communications for Asia. Reddan joins from Prudential Corp Asia. She has held senior roles with Asia public relations and corporate affairs agencies, advising leading blue chips and financial services firms.

CENTRUS ADVISORS

The financial adviser appointed Robert St John partner. He joins Centrus Advisors from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , where as managing director he was responsible for managing the bank's overall relationship across a portfolio of UK corporate clients.

CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management firm appointed Sean Taylor head of intermediary sales for the UK, effective immediately. Taylor joins from UBS Wealth Management, Canaccord Genuity said.

STONEHAVEN

A lifetime mortgage provider appointed chartered accountant Nicola Foley senior financial controller and company secretary. Foley will oversee the product suite and develop new products. She will also work closely with the board and assist with the general management of the business. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)