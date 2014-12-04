(Adds Carlyle Group, UBS, Citizens Commercial Banking)
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The asset management firm promoted India Managing Director
M. Shankar Narayanan to co-head of its Asian private equity
business, according to three sources familiar with the
appointment.
UBS
The investment management company said it would set up a
separate group asset and liability unit to help it manage risk
in the bank's new structure, which ensures it can be broken up
more easily in case of a renewed crisis.
CITIZENS COMMERCIAL BANKING
The commercial banking division of the Citizens Financial
Group Inc promoted Daniel Fitzpatrick to head its
national mid-corporate and industry verticals business.
Citizens Financial Group is the U.S. unit of Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Jacinta Reddan managing
director, head of marketing and communications for Asia. Reddan
joins from Prudential Corp Asia. She has held senior roles with
Asia public relations and corporate affairs agencies, advising
leading blue chips and financial services firms.
CENTRUS ADVISORS
The financial adviser appointed Robert St John partner. He
joins Centrus Advisors from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, where as managing director he was responsible for
managing the bank's overall relationship across a portfolio of
UK corporate clients.
CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management firm appointed Sean Taylor head of
intermediary sales for the UK, effective immediately. Taylor
joins from UBS Wealth Management, Canaccord Genuity said.
STONEHAVEN
A lifetime mortgage provider appointed chartered accountant
Nicola Foley senior financial controller and company secretary.
Foley will oversee the product suite and develop new products.
She will also work closely with the board and assist with the
general management of the business.
