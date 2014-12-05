PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
The British investment platform operator said Chief Financial Officer Tracey Taylor had decided to step down from the role with immediate effect.
KPMG
The audit and advisory firm said it hired in Switzerland a team of banking and sourcing experts from B-Source.
INTEGRO
The insurance brokerage appointed Brian Morgan leader of its Atlanta operations to help grow the company's presence in the region. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.
