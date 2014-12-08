(Adds E*Trade, London Capital, Warburg Pincus, Mizuho and Commonfund)

Dec 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE

The property and casualty insurer named Marc Breuil as regional president and Marcus Portbury as head of third party lines, Asia.

COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR

The Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets has appointed Colin Macdonald as deputy chief executive, the company said.

KPMG AG

The audit and advisory firm appointed Patrik Kerler head of national market for the Zurich region.

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company appointed Shelley Leibowitz to its board and risk oversight committee, effective Dec. 10.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING PLC

The online trading services company appointed Francois Nembrini, Mark Sykes and Bastien Lussault to new roles as it expands its trading services and markets.

WARBURG PINCUS LLC

The private equity firm appointed Andrew Sukawaty, the former chief executive of satellite company Inmarsat Plc , as an executive-in-residence to increase investments in the telecommunications, media and technology sector.

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA

The investment unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Derek Dillon as managing director and head of its equity capital markets division.

COMMONFUND

The investment manager named J.P. Morgan executive Catherine Keating CEO, effective February 2015. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)