BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE
The property and casualty insurer named Marc Breuil as regional president and Marcus Portbury as head of third party lines, Asia.
COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR
The Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets has appointed Colin Macdonald as deputy chief executive, the company said.
KPMG AG
The audit and advisory firm appointed Patrik Kerler head of national market for the Zurich region.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services company appointed Shelley Leibowitz to its board and risk oversight committee, effective Dec. 10.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING PLC
The online trading services company appointed Francois Nembrini, Mark Sykes and Bastien Lussault to new roles as it expands its trading services and markets.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The private equity firm appointed Andrew Sukawaty, the former chief executive of satellite company Inmarsat Plc , as an executive-in-residence to increase investments in the telecommunications, media and technology sector.
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The investment unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Derek Dillon as managing director and head of its equity capital markets division.
COMMONFUND
The investment manager named J.P. Morgan executive Catherine Keating CEO, effective February 2015. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.