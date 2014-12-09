(Adds William Blair, INC, Roubini, U.S. Bancorp)
Dec 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
The investment bank and asset manager appointed Peter Gibson
to lead consultant relationship activities in Europe and help
the company's expansion in the region.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The financial services firm hired Tarek Saber as investment
team manager and Jasper van Ingen as a senior portfolio manager
to its convertible bond markets team.
ROUBINI GLOBAL ECONOMICS
The company named Terry Waters as chief executive and
president.
U.S. BANCORP
The wealth manager hired John Briggs as a wealth management
consultant and an entertainment industry specialist to its
Private Client Reserve business.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Deutsche Bank AG has hired Raiffeisen
banker Christian Ohswald to head its Austrian wealth management
business, a hub for its operations in central and eastern
Europe.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm named Alex Deane UK head of
public affairs, as part of six appointments to strengthen its
public affairs practice in the country.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The investment bank named Tammo Buennemeyer as a principal,
who will focus on the communications, media and technology
sector.
TSB BANK PLC
The subsidiary of TSB Banking Group Plc appointed
Craig Bundell as head of credit cards business, effective
immediately.
PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
The Indonesian bank appointed Sng Seow Wah president
director.
ACE GROUP
Ace Group of insurance and reinsurance companies named
Robert Latimer as environmental risk underwriter in the UK &
Ireland.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)