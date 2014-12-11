Dec 11 The following financial services industry
U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Shannon Baustian as senior
wealth planner to its Private Client Reserve business.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The financial services company appointed Nick Gionfriddo as
Head of OTC Clearing Sales, North America, within its Newedge
services business.
VTB CAPITAL
The investment arm of Russian lender VTB Bank
appointed Nick Hutt as the head of its international business.
CIRCLE INTERNET FINANCIAL
The Bitcoin startup hired JP Morgan Chase & Co's
managing director, Paul Camp, as chief financial officer, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
The financial services firm appointed Nishad Vallonthaiel as
head of electronic and program trading and Andrew Clotworthy as
intermediary sales director in its wealth management business.
AMUNDI
The Paris-based asset management company appointed Benedicte
Rabier as senior product specialist of its alternative
investments.
