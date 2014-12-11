Dec 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Shannon Baustian as senior wealth planner to its Private Client Reserve business.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The financial services company appointed Nick Gionfriddo as Head of OTC Clearing Sales, North America, within its Newedge services business.

VTB CAPITAL

The investment arm of Russian lender VTB Bank appointed Nick Hutt as the head of its international business.

CIRCLE INTERNET FINANCIAL

The Bitcoin startup hired JP Morgan Chase & Co's managing director, Paul Camp, as chief financial officer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

The financial services firm appointed Nishad Vallonthaiel as head of electronic and program trading and Andrew Clotworthy as intermediary sales director in its wealth management business.

AMUNDI

The Paris-based asset management company appointed Benedicte Rabier as senior product specialist of its alternative investments. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)