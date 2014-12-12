BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
Dec 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
Raymond James & Associates, a branch of the financial advisory firm, said it hired two advisers from the advisory unit of Wells Fargo & Co.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The financial services company appointed Theresa Newell as managing director and co-head of its leveraged credit sales division.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese financial services company said it appointed its co-deputy CFO Jonathan Lewis as CEO of the company's operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The bank promoted Theresa Newell to the position of managing director and co-head of leveraged credit sales within its commercial banking business.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC (RBS)
The state-owned UK lender's head of hybrid capital and balance-sheet solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, AJ Davidson, is leaving, according to an RBS spokesperson. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.