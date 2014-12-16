Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
Dec 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank appointed John Levitske as a managing director to its dispute resolution and financial expert opinions practice.
DFG INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC
The asset management firm said Roberta Goss and Timothy Milton from Goldman Sachs have joined the company as senior members of its leveraged loan platform.
SPENCER RE
The reinsurance unit of Spencer Capital Holdings, appointed Tina Mallie chief executive.
CARGILL INC
The financial services company hired Joel Spier, a seasoned base metals broker to join its nascent metals derivatives brokerage business, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
ASIA GROWTH CAPITAL ADVISORS PTE LTD
The Singapore-based private equity firm appointed Harjit Bhatia as executive chairman. Bhatia, who helped set up the private equity businesses of GE and Credit Suisse in the Asia Pacific, was most recently a managing partner and chief executive at PineBridge Asia Partners.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The global custodian bank has made two senior appointments within its client development team in Zurich. The subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA named Corinne Vitte as head of sales for institutional investors. It also appointed Dario Rigert as sales manager for institutional investors.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property investment manager named Cristiano Ronchi as head of investment, Italy, and a member of the board of the Italian regulated entity, Cordea Savills SGR. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
