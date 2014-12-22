BRIEF-Sahara Hospitality Q1 profit falls
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2n20CZc) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS
New York Life Insurance Co's subsidiary named Brendan Gundersen as managing director to lead its institutional intermediary channel.
FORTITER WEALTH MANAGEMENT
A team of financial advisers from Texas that left Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management launched their own independent advisory firm and will use Dynasty Financial Partners' wealth management platform, Dynasty said. Fortiter Wealth Management was created by L. Vincent Elliott, after leaving Deutsche Bank AG's asset & wealth management division, where he was a director for the past 10 years. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Terminates works contract with Intermass for construction of three towers in Jumeirah village circle due to economic reason Source:(http://bit.ly/2mLfNDJ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the second time in three months.