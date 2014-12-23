Dec 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said
it hired Ena Licina as vice president, trust relationship
manager, for its Private Client Reserve in Las Vegas. Prior to
this, Licina worked as a trust officer with Wells Fargo Wealth
Management, U.S Bank said.
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
The investment management company appointed Thomas Cheong
vice president of North Asia for Principal International. Cheong
will join in early January from Manulife Asset Management in
Taiwan, where he was CEO and executive director.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The insurance and investment management company said group
merger and acquisition and strategy director Wadham Downing
would leave at the end of June. He will step down from his
posts, effective Dec. 31, the company said.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP LTD
The online trading services provider appointed Nicholas Lee
and Rebecca Fuller non-executive directors with immediate
effect. Lee is currently executive chairman of Paternoster
Resources Plc and non-executive director of MX Oil Plc
. Fuller is an independent non-executive director at BATS
Trading Ltd and director of Anico Financial Service Ltd, which
she co-founded, London Capital said.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)