BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
The bank appointed Douglas Shulman senior executive vice
president and global head of client service delivery.
BNY Mellon also appointed Dan Kramer executive vice
president of client service delivery. Kramer replaces Andrew
Bell, who has retired.
COWEN GROUP INC
The investment management firm appointed Davies Beller and
James Kissane managing directors and co-heads of its
newly-created information and technology services investment
banking group.
TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS
The investment management firm said Brian Kessens and Connie
Savage had been promoted to the role of managing director.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said its "bad bank" business head Eric
Bommensath would leave at the end of this month after 17 years
at the bank. Bommensath was formerly the co-head of Barclays'
investment bank and was put in charge of the bad bank, which was
set up in May and tasked with getting rid of assets the bank did
not want.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Debt capital markets syndicate veteran Richard Tynan has
left the British bank to work on an independent project less
than four months after a restructuring of the bank's debt
capital markets business. RBS confirmed the departure and said
Miles Hunt would replace Tynan as head of alternative
distribution, syndicate.
HERITAGE OAKS BANCORP
The company appointed Rick Arredondo president and chief
banking officer of Heritage Oaks Bank. Arredondo, who joined
Heritage Oaks Bank on Jan. 5, will lead its customer-facing
functions, including consumer and business banking, mortgage and
marketing, the bank said.
HYPO ALPE ADRIA
The chief executive of the nationalized Austrian lender,
Alexander Picker, will quit in mid-2015 after the sale of the
lender's last operating network, Hypo said on Wednesday.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The company named Dominic Chung executive director for
capital markets and investment services for Asia. Chung will be
based in Hong Kong and will focus on assisting major clients in
their investment transactions across the Asia region, the
company said.
