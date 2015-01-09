(In Jan 8 story, corrects Angel CoFund item to say Blakey and Mead joined the investment committee, not the executive committee)

Jan 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KKR & CO LP

KKR has hired Matt Salem and a team of debt experts from Rialto Capital Management with plans to start making real-estate debt investments for the first time since forming its property group in 2011, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank's wealth management business has hired Yolande Escher to the newly created role of wealth director to focus on sales and business development in Europe.

Escher will join the wealth management business, headed by Managing Director Jeroen Kwist, as part of BNY's push to grow its business development team by half by the first quarter.

ANGEL COFUND

The UK government-backed fund for promising British businesses appointed angel investors Simon Blakey and Matthew Mead to its investment committee.

The two will join the existing committee of 12 investors to preside over the 100-million-pound ($151 million) fund's future investment decisions.

MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.

The investment adviser said it had appointed Jamie Raboy, its global head of risk management, partner.

Raboy has been with New York-based Marathon since its inception in 1998 and serves on the executive board of the firm, which manages about $12.5 billion in assets.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The investment and financial planning firm appointed Douglas Lockhart associate director. Lockhart is a former captain of Scotland's cricket team, retiring from the sport in 2011.

He had earlier joined Tilney as a trainee in 2002 before moving to Barclays Wealth as a portfolio manager in 2010.

VERIT ADVISORS

The boutique investment firm appointed Rob Ruszkowski principal, effective immediately. Ruszkowski, who has been promoted from vice president, joined Verit in 2011.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm appointed Patrick Steiner head of European insurance sales. Steiner, based in Zurich, joined the company on Jan. 6, Threadneedle said in a statement.

HAWKSMOOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment management firm appointed Robin O'Grady director of business development. O'Grady will join Hawksmoor on Feb. 9, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)