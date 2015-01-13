(Adds JP Morgan, Coherence Capital, Societe Generale Cross Asset, RBS)

Jan 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan has hired Cristiano Souza, a former Santander economist, to join the firm's emerging markets research team in Sao Paulo, according to an internal memo.

Souza will report to Cassiana Fernandez, JP Morgan's chief economist for Brazil and cover economic and political developments in the world's seventh largest economy.

Before joining the U.S. firm, Souza worked for six years in the economic research team of Banco Santander Brazil and held positions at ABN Amro and two macroeconomic consultancy firms.

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The bank appointed Veenay Chheda as a director in its hybrid capital and liability management team in London. Chheda will report to David Leeming, who heads the team.

Chheda joins from JPMorgan Chase where he most recently was co-head of hybrid capital structuring, EMEA.

COHERENCE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The New York-based asset manager and advisory firm appointed John Lovisolo as chief operating officer and chief risk officer.

Prior to joining Coherence, Lovisolo spent 10 years at Barclays, most recently as managing director and co-head of prime brokerage origination.

SOCIETE GENERALE CROSS ASSET RESEARCH

The unit of the European financial services group Societe Generale has hired Florent Cespedes as senior equity analyst, boosting its pharma sector coverage.

Cespedes will be responsible for large and mid-cap European pharmaceutical companies and will be based in Paris.

CORBIN PERCEPTION GROUP LLC

The Connecticut-based investor research and investor relations advisory firm, said it has hired Elena Doom as a managing partner. Doom will co-lead the firm, along with Corbin's founder and managing partner, Rebecca Corbin, the company said. Doom was earlier a vice president at Honeywell International Inc and led the company's investor relations for over five years.

CANTOR FITZGERALD CANADA

Investment bank and brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald & Co's Canadian arm hired three to boost its equity research and trading business. Ralph Garcea joins Cantor Fitzgerald Canada as a managing director and senior technology analyst and Jonathan Samahin and Steven Duenkler join as institutional equity sales traders.

NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT

The largest lender in the Gulf Arab states hired Salah al-Fulaij as its new chief executive for Kuwait. Fulaij had been the chief executive of NBK Capital, the investment banking arm of the bank, since 2007 and he has been with the lender since 1985.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc appointed John Hutton-Attenborough a chartered wealth planner with its media and international teams.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The accounting firm has appointed Lachlan Roos its UK hedge fund leader. Roos will take over from Rob Mellor, who is stepping down after leading the hedge fund practice for five years.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY SE (AGCS)

The insurance provider has appointed Christof Bentele head of crisis management. Bentele has held senior positions at two major brokers, where he was responsible for developing and coordinating the crisis management strategies for clients and third-party producers.

FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT

The Bermuda-headquartered asset manager said on Monday it hired Brian Conroy, formerly president of U.S.-based Fidelity Capital Markets, as president of financial services. Conroy replaced Thomas Balk, who stepped down at the end of last year from Fidelity Worldwide, which manages around $300 billion in assets. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)