Jan 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Gary S. Domoracki managing director and regional manager for wealth and investment management in Boston.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada appointed John Donohue managing director and head of liquidity management.

PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

The asset manager said it had hired Jurgen Breuer to head its business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Breuer had previously led leverage and acquisition finance businesses at Dresdner Bank and WestLB in Germany.

NBK CAPITAL

The investment arm of National Bank of Kuwait said on Wednesday it hired Faisal al-Hamad as its new chief executive. The firm also said it would separate one of its businesses into a new unit.

JEFFERIES GROUP LLC

James Golden, co-head of government bond trading at Jefferies Group LLC, has left the bank, the New York Post reported. The reason for Golden's departure is not known, the New York Post said. (bit.ly/1ycDWoh)

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The bank appointed Ben Arnott managing director for reserve based finance for Asia Pacific. Arnott joins the bank from Standard Chartered Bank, where he was a senior member of the oil and gas corporate finance team.

MAN GROUP PLC

The world's biggest listed hedge fund has hired former Cheyne Capital portfolio manager Moni Sternbach for its GLG unit to manage a strategy it plans to launch in the first quarter of this year. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)