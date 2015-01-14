(Adds Barclays, RBC Global)
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Gary S. Domoracki managing director and
regional manager for wealth and investment management in Boston.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed John Donohue managing director and head of
liquidity management.
PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS
The asset manager said it had hired Jurgen Breuer to head
its business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Breuer had
previously led leverage and acquisition finance businesses at
Dresdner Bank and WestLB in Germany.
NBK CAPITAL
The investment arm of National Bank of Kuwait said
on Wednesday it hired Faisal al-Hamad as its new chief
executive. The firm also said it would separate one of its
businesses into a new unit.
JEFFERIES GROUP LLC
James Golden, co-head of government bond trading at
Jefferies Group LLC, has left the bank, the New York Post
reported. The reason for Golden's departure is not known, the
New York Post said. (bit.ly/1ycDWoh)
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The bank appointed Ben Arnott managing director for reserve
based finance for Asia Pacific. Arnott joins the bank from
Standard Chartered Bank, where he was a senior member
of the oil and gas corporate finance team.
MAN GROUP PLC
The world's biggest listed hedge fund has hired former
Cheyne Capital portfolio manager Moni Sternbach for its GLG unit
to manage a strategy it plans to launch in the first quarter of
this year.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)