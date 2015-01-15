(Adds Morgan Stanley, Butler Capital, Chardan, GreenOak)

MORGAN STANLEY

The Wall Street bank said it has promoted 151 employees to managing directors on Thursday, more than half of them in the institutional securities business. The new group of managing directors is 22 percent female, a spokesman said. Regionally, 61 percent of those promoted were based in the U.S., with 26 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 13 percent in Asia.

BUTLER CAPITAL PARTNERS

The capital placement and advisory firm focused on alternative investment funds appointed Jeffrey Smith as managing director of capital placement and hedge fund origination.

Smith will be responsible for alternative investment fund origination and capital raising for alternative asset management clients, concentrating on large institutional investors located in Texas and the Northeast of the United States.

CHARDAN CAPITAL MARKETS

The New York City-based investment banking services firm has appointed George Santana as managing director of investment banking. Santana formerly served as managing director of investment banking at Ascendiant Capital.

GREENOAK

The private real estate investment management and corporate finance advisory firm, appointed Toby Phelps as a partner in Europe. Phelps will focus on the firm's principal equity investing, asset management, and advisory businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe.

DELOITTE LLP

Deloitte appointed Trina Huelsman vice chairman and leader of its process and industrial products practice in the United States. Huelsman succeeds Craig Giffi, who will continue to serve as Deloitte's automotive practice leader.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets said it had appointed executives to its newly opened commercial office in New York City to expand its services to the apparel industry. Joe Pollicino, Wells Fargo's commercial banking head in New York, will spearhead the new division. Pollicino will be joined by Doug Taliaferro, an HSBC veteran of three decades, and Gary Vessecchia, a former HSBC team leader.

TA ASSOCIATES

The global private equity firm said it had promoted 13 investment staff members in its Boston, London, Menlo Park and Mumbai offices, from Jan. 1.

CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE ADVISERS

The global real estate investment manager said its President Scott Brown had taken the additional role of global chief executive from Jan. 1. Brown replaced David Reilly, who will retire on April 30, Cornerstone said in a statement.

Reilly will continue to advise Brown on strategic issues and special assignments as vice chairman of Cornerstone's board.

MAN GROUP

The world's biggest listed hedge fund said it had appointed former UBS AG finance chief John Cryan to its board as a non-executive director.

BOSTON PRIVATE BANK AND TRUST CO

The wealth management and private banking company appointed Patrick Patterson as vice president, commercial lending.

PFA

Denmark's largest private pension firm has appointed Allan Polack as chief executive with effect from April 1. He replaces Henrik Heideby, who stepped down at the end of 2014 after 13 years as CEO of the influential Danish investor.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Sharad Sharma chief executive of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund with immediate effect. BNP Paribas Mutual Fund represents the asset management activities of BNP Paribas Investment Partners in India. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)