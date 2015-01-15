(Adds Morgan Stanley, Butler Capital, Chardan, GreenOak)
MORGAN STANLEY
The Wall Street bank said it has promoted 151 employees to
managing directors on Thursday, more than half of them in the
institutional securities business. The new group of managing
directors is 22 percent female, a spokesman said. Regionally, 61
percent of those promoted were based in the U.S., with 26
percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 13 percent in
Asia.
BUTLER CAPITAL PARTNERS
The capital placement and advisory firm focused on
alternative investment funds appointed Jeffrey Smith as managing
director of capital placement and hedge fund origination.
Smith will be responsible for alternative investment fund
origination and capital raising for alternative asset management
clients, concentrating on large institutional investors located
in Texas and the Northeast of the United States.
CHARDAN CAPITAL MARKETS
The New York City-based investment banking services firm has
appointed George Santana as managing director of investment
banking. Santana formerly served as managing director of
investment banking at Ascendiant Capital.
GREENOAK
The private real estate investment management and corporate
finance advisory firm, appointed Toby Phelps as a partner in
Europe. Phelps will focus on the firm's principal equity
investing, asset management, and advisory businesses in the
United Kingdom and Europe.
DELOITTE LLP
Deloitte appointed Trina Huelsman vice chairman and leader
of its process and industrial products practice in the United
States. Huelsman succeeds Craig Giffi, who will continue to
serve as Deloitte's automotive practice leader.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets said it had appointed
executives to its newly opened commercial office in New York
City to expand its services to the apparel industry. Joe
Pollicino, Wells Fargo's commercial banking head in New York,
will spearhead the new division. Pollicino will be joined by
Doug Taliaferro, an HSBC veteran of three decades, and
Gary Vessecchia, a former HSBC team leader.
TA ASSOCIATES
The global private equity firm said it had promoted 13
investment staff members in its Boston, London, Menlo Park and
Mumbai offices, from Jan. 1.
CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE ADVISERS
The global real estate investment manager said its President
Scott Brown had taken the additional role of global chief
executive from Jan. 1. Brown replaced David Reilly, who will
retire on April 30, Cornerstone said in a statement.
Reilly will continue to advise Brown on strategic issues and
special assignments as vice chairman of Cornerstone's board.
MAN GROUP
The world's biggest listed hedge fund said it had appointed
former UBS AG finance chief John Cryan to its board as
a non-executive director.
BOSTON PRIVATE BANK AND TRUST CO
The wealth management and private banking company appointed
Patrick Patterson as vice president, commercial lending.
PFA
Denmark's largest private pension firm has appointed Allan
Polack as chief executive with effect from April 1. He replaces
Henrik Heideby, who stepped down at the end of 2014 after 13
years as CEO of the influential Danish investor.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA,
appointed Sharad Sharma chief executive of BNP Paribas Mutual
Fund with immediate effect. BNP Paribas Mutual Fund represents
the asset management activities of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners in India.
