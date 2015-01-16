(Adds ClearArc Capital, Oaktree Capital, Incapital)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

CLEARARC CAPITAL INC

The institutional investment strategies firm appointed David Withrow to the new role of deputy chief investment officer. Withrow, who will continue as director of taxable fixed income, joined ClearArc in 2001.

OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP

Larry Keele, co-founder of Oaktree, which manages about $8.6 billion in convertible securities across U.S., non-U.S. and high-yield convertibles, is retiring at the end of June, according to a memo sent to clients this week. Larry Keele leads the firm's $5 billion U.S. convertible securities portfolio.

INCAPITAL

The leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income, equity and equity hybrid securities said Laura Elliott rejoined the firm as a managing director. In her new role, Elliott will be responsible for spearheading the firm's efforts in strategic dealer and counterparty relationships.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The bank appointed Carole Berndt as managing director, global transaction banking, effective May. She is currently the global head of transaction services at Royal Bank of Scotland , based in London, since Oct. 2013.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO

An Edinburgh-based asset management firm appointed Douglas Brodie as a partner, effective May 1. Brodie is the head the global discovery investment team and manager of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust.

CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD

China's biggest stock brokerage, appointed Peng Wensheng as managing director, head of research and global chief economist. Peng will be responsible for promoting CITICS Research's macroeconomic research globally and driving cooperation with the CLSA research and sales team to better the group's investment research.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

The employee broker-dealer of parent company Raymond James Financial Services, said on Thursday it hired Joel Feldman from UBS AG Wealth Management where he handled $188 million in assets.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

Stifel has hired two financial advisers Timothy Metcalf and Robert Pinto for its broker-dealer subsidiary from Wells Fargo Advisors. They operated as the Metcalf Wealth Management Group at Wells Fargo Advisors and managed more than $225 million in assets, Stifel Financial said.

RPMI

British Company, which does investment management for the trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme said, it appointed Angelien Kemna to its board. Kemna currently holds the position of Chief Finance & Risk Officer at Algemene Pensioen Group (APG).

ACE GROUP

The Insurer said it has promoted James Langdon to the new role of Global Head of upstream energy as the company continues to build its presence across the world's energy insurance markets.

FIDELITY & GUARANTY LIFE

The insurance company said Chief Executive Lee Launer would retire at the end of April to "pursue outside interests" and the company named President Christopher Littlefield as replacement. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)