BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
March 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment services unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Tony DePasquale senior director for business development in its Nevada office.
MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP
The investment consultancy said senior vice president Timothy Atkinson had moved to the company's London office from the Boston office.
GFT GROUP
The business and technology consultancy hired former Credit Suisse Group AG executive Nick Nicholls as a principal consultant.
* Privatebancorp Inc-original merger agreement provided termination fee of $150 million would be payable by co to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement