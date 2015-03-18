March 18 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The company appointed Brendon Riley senior vice president in
its Houston commercial banking team.
CITIGROUP INC
Citibank appointed Lum Choong Yu as the head of cards and
unsecured lending in Hong Kong, effective immediately.
KENYA CENTRAL BANK
Kenya should have a new central bank governor in place by
the end of May, replacing Njuguna Ndung'u who stepped down this
month after eight years in office, a top official involved in
the selection said. Seven out of 10 economists polled by Reuters
this month expect the top job to go to Haron Sirima, the deputy
governor who is currently acting governor.
361 CAPITAL
The company appointed Andrea Coleman regional investment
specialist to lead RIA (registered investment adviser)
relationship management in the Northeastern United States.
CORNERSTONE GLOBAL COMMODITIES
Duncan Preston, previously head of business development at
Vitol, joined Cornerstonem a brokerage and consultancy
specializing in energy and commodity derivatives, according to a
statement on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover)