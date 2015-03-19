(Adds Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Ally Financial, Wedbush, Bank of England)

March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company moved three executives into new roles in wealth management and institutional securities as part of its effort to get those two businesses to produce more revenue by collaborating, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Andy Saperstein, head of investment products and services in the wealth management business, will become co-chief operating officer of institutional securities, according to the memo sent by Chief Executive James Gorman.

Raj Dhanda, currently co-head of global capital markets, will take over Saperstein's role, and Mo Assomull, now co-COO of institutional securities, will take over Dhanda's current role.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon Wealth Management, an investment services unit of the company, appointed Donald Wright as senior wealth director in its Washington office.

ALLY FINANCIAL INC

The company said Barbara Yastine, has resigned after nearly two years as chief executive of the auto lender's banking unit.

The resignation comes a month after Ally Financial chose its head of dealer financial services, Jeffrey Brown, to succeed Michael Carpenter as chief executive.

WEDBUSH

Wesley Long, executive vice president and head of Wedbush Securities Private Client Services, has left his job at the Los Angeles-based brokerage, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that Long unexpectedly resigned from his job in late February.

THE BANK OF ENGLAND

The bank said it appointed a former enforcement executive at Britain's competition regulator as its new general counsel.

Sonya Branch would take over in mid-May from Graham Nicholson who will retire at the end of April, the BoE said.

STELROX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP

The financial services firm appointed former Lloyds Banking Group Plc executive Richard Garlick as chief financial officer.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FUND SERVICES

The asset administrator appointed Ken McCarney as chief executive.

MOELIS & CO

The independent investment bank appointed Jan-Philipp Pfander a managing director, effective June. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover)