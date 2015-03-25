March 25 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed Catherine Cai as managing director,
chairman and head of China investment banking. Cai joins from
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was chairman of China
investment banking.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The online trading services provider said it had appointed
Executive Chairman Charles-Henri Sabet as its group chief
executive. It also appointed non-executive director Charles
Poncet as non-executive chairman.
CENTEROAK PARTNERS LLC
The Dallas-based private equity firm appointed Jeff Moredock
and Megan Kneipp vice presidents.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The financial services firm appointed former JPMorgan Chase
& Co executive Donald McCree as the head of commercial
banking.
SITUS
The financial adviser appointed Charles Rierson managing
director to co-lead the firm's newly expanded Financial
Institutions Group (FIG).
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)