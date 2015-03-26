March 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The asset management company appointed Michael Wu to a newly
created role of head of its Greater China region.
The company also appointed David Burnett as head of its
hedge fund services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA).
SALAMANCA GROUP
The merchant banking company appointed Ian Griffiths as its
divisional head of real estate. Griffiths has overall
responsibility for key client relationships and managing real
estate transaction requirements, the company said.
GREENHILL & CO INC
New York-based investment bank appointed Hiroshi Minoura
president and managing director of Greenhill Japan.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The financial services company appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive Paul Eitelman as an investment strategist,
North America.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)