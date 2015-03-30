(Adds Principal Global Investors, Mid Europa Partners, Financial Reporting Council)

March 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has hired Barry Meyers, a former executive director at JP Morgan, to head its UK equity capital markets team, a source familiar with the matter said.

Barclays hired former Blackstone Group LP advisory banker Peter Cohen as its global head of media banking, the bank said in an internal memo.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Alex von Sponeck, managing director and head of financing origination for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region, is leaving the firm, according to sources.

Neil Kell is to join BofA Merrill as chairman of international equity capital markets after resigning from his Asia-Pacific role at Deutsche Bank .

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Gordon Dyal, the co-chairman of the bank's investment banking division, has decided to retire, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc appointed Helly Pilavachi as director of European fund distribution.

MID EUROPA PARTNERS LLP

The UK-based private equity firm named Pawel Padusinski as co-head of its Warsaw office.

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL

Britain's accounting watchdog said it appointed Jennifer Walmsley as director of investor engagement.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

Stuart Moon has joined the bank in a newly-created role as head of loan sales and distribution in its loan markets team.

LANCASHIRE COUNTY PENSION FUND and LONDON PENSIONS FUND AUTHORITY

The two large British public sector pension funds said they appointed William Bourne as joint independent local pension board chair.

PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS LP

The private equity firm said it appointed McKinsey & Co executive Mina Mutafchieva as an associate principal.

BANK OF LONDON AND THE MIDDLE EAST

The Britain's largest stand-alone Islamic lender said on Sunday Chief Executive Humphrey Percy would step down effective June 11. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)