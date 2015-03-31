(Adds State Street, Cammack Retirement)
STATE STREET CORP
The financial services provider said it appointed Ron
O'Hanley to lead its investment management business, starting
next month.
CAMMACK RETIREMENT GROUP
The investment advisory and actuarial services provider
hired three executives to beef up its investment team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan
Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The London-based financial planning and investment advisory
appointed Suki Copeland as group human resources director.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The part of Investec Group Plc said it appointed Jane Warren
in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management group appointed Florian Uleer as its
country head for Germany effective July.
