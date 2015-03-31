(Adds State Street, Cammack Retirement)

March 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial services provider said it appointed Ron O'Hanley to lead its investment management business, starting next month.

CAMMACK RETIREMENT GROUP

The investment advisory and actuarial services provider hired three executives to beef up its investment team.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The London-based financial planning and investment advisory appointed Suki Copeland as group human resources director.

INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT

The part of Investec Group Plc said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset management group appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)