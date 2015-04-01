(Adds Wells Fargo, TCW Group, Mesirow Advanced Strategies, Itaú
BBA SA, JPMorgan Chase)
April 1 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services company appointed John Horner
treasurer and chief investment officer, succeeding Craig Delany
who announced his retirement last month, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
The company said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan
Stanley.
TCW GROUP
The asset manager named Felice Shiroma as a senior portfolio
specialist and client portfolio manager at TCW Relative Value
Group.
MESIROW ADVANCED STRATEGIES INC
The hedge fund manager named Mark Kulpins as co-chief
investment officer.
ITAÚ BBA SA
The largest Latin American wholesale and investment bank has
hired Carlos Phillips to run its debt capital markets division
in Mexico.
CITIBANK KOREA
The South Korean unit of Citigroup Inc appointed
Myung-Soon Yoo head of corporate banking, effective June 1.
BARCLAYS WEALTH AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management unit of Barclays Plc said
it appointed James Buchanan-Michaelson as general manager of
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Asia-focused bank said senior executive Viswanathan
Shankar had quit, and the company announced a number of
management changes in another reshuffle as it seeks to turn
around its fortunes.
UNICREDIT SPA
The Italy-based company has promoted its deputy head of
central and eastern Europe, Gianfranco Bisagni, to deputy head
of the corporate and investment banking business, alongside
deputy head Olivier Khayat.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The UK-based private bank appointed Newcastle Building
Society Chief Executive Jim Willens as its chairman,
replacing Alan Dickinson who stepped down after three years at
the private bank.
AHLI UNITED BANK BSC
Bahrain's largest lender said it had appointed Hamad
al-Humaidhi as chairman.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage appointed Kris
Panjipan as head of international investment banking in its
majority-owned securities brokerage in Thailand.
BFINANCE
The privately owned investment consultancy appointed Witold
Witkiewicz as director in private markets and John Amoasi as
senior associate in fixed income.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi appointed Ken Stratton as general
manager and regional head of transaction banking sales, Asian
transaction banking office.
CANTOR FITZGERALD
The financial services firm has added emerging markets
veterans Dray Simpson, Alex Yulman and Michael Barfoot to its
debt capital markets sales and trading team.
