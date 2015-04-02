(Adds Berkshire Bank)
BERKSHIRE BANK
The bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc,
expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the
addition of two managers.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Edmund Chong head
of sales, client service and business development -
distribution, Asia ex-Japan.
WESTHOUSE SECURITIES
The institutional broking and corporate advisory firm
appointed Andy Crossley managing director. Crossley joins the
London-based firm from Peel Hunt, where he was the head of
equity capital markets.
