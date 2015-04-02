(Adds AIG, Boston Private, Stifel Financial, Bank of America, Ameriprise Financial)

April 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The insurer said it appointed Martha Gallo as executive vice president and head of internal audit.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

The financial services company said it appointed Jackie Shoback as executive vice president and client development officer.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The company said said Kyle Grossart and Joe McGann joined the private client group office of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.

BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it hired a broker away from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC

The Asset management firm said Robert Shanks from brokerage firm Edward Jones joined its independent channel as adviser.

BERKSHIRE BANK

The bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the addition of two managers.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Edmund Chong head of sales, client service and business development - distribution, Asia ex-Japan.

WESTHOUSE SECURITIES

The institutional broking and corporate advisory firm appointed Andy Crossley managing director. Crossley joins the London-based firm from Peel Hunt, where he was the head of equity capital markets. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)