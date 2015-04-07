BRIEF-Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
* Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
(Adds Bank of America Merrill Lynch, U.S. Bank, Barclays)
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Mohsin Nathani has resigned as chief executive of the bank's business in the United Arab Emirates.
BARCLAYS
Barclays head of markets Eric Felder is leaving the bank, less than a year after he was appointed to supervise its global sales and trading businesses, according to an internal memo.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
BofA Merrill Lynch hired Michael Casey from Morgan Stanley as director of its Nevada Boise complex.
U.S. BANK
The fifth largest U.S. commercial bank moved Brad Scott to lead its team advising high-net-worth clients in Cincinnati, Ohio from the same position in Kansas City.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
The Swiss private bank said it hired Michael Vlahovic to be managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia, effective July 1.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management firm, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Sally Williams to its board as director of risk and governance. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
SANTIAGO, March 31 Chile's state copper company Codelco posted a drop in annual copper production on Friday as ore grades declined at its key deposits, but cost cuts helped it swing to a profit for 2016.