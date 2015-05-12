(Adds Lloyds, Deutsche Bank)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Henry Toh has left the bank less than a month after joining
as Singapore DCM head.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS has appointed Marcelino Castrillo managing director of
business banking, handing him the task of restoring trust in a
bank which has been criticised for its treatment of small firms.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed
Michael Zentz and Yomi Akinyemi to its U.S. financial
institutions team in New York.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank hired Paul Saltzman to oversee the bank's capital
deployment plans under the Federal Reserve's stress test.
Saltzman was most recently president of The Clearing House
Association, and executive vice president and general counsel of
The Clearing House Payments Co.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Anil Jain has left Credit Agricole, where he was a senior
coverage banker for financial institutions in the Middle East,
according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
