May 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The investment bank appointed James Rogers as a managing
director focused on the energy sector. Rogers, who will be based
in Houston, joins from TD Securities.
LIQUIDNET
The bond trading network hired former HSBC bond salesman
Mark Taylor as a senior member of the fixed income sales team.
UK'S DEBT MANAGEMENT OFFICE
Jessica Pulay is to join the United Kingdom's debt
management office as co-head of policy and markets at the end of
July.
DIVERSIFIED TRUST
The employee-owned wealth management firm appointed Brook
Lester as a principal.
BTIG LLC
The New York-based financial services firm appointed Tim
Chiang as a managing director and specialty pharmaceutical
research analyst.
RWC PARTNERS
The investment manager hired a 15-person investment team
from Everest Capital to establish a new Emerging, Frontier and
Asia equity business to be jointly headed by John Malloy and
James Johnstone.
SIMMONS & CO INTERNATIONAL LTD
The energy specialist investment bank appointed Nabeel
Siddiqui as a director. He joins from upstream oil and
gas-focused private equity firm Epi-V LLP.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)