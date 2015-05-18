May 18 The following financial services industry
CITY NOBLE
The pensions and investments advisory firm appointed Gavin
Moffatt associate.
ARMA PARTNERS
The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm focused on
communications, media and technology industries appointed David
Creamer partner in its Palo Alto office in California.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The co-chief executives of the German bank, in an interview
published in a German newspaper, ruled out stepping down despite
criticism from investors over a series of fines and legal
problems that have hit the bank.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Christina Park, a banker in leveraged finance at Barclays
, is leaving for Nomura Holdings in the United States,
according to people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)