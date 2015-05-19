May 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ORCHID UNDERWRITERS INSURANCE AGENCY LLC

The specialty underwriter of property insurance focusing on coastal properties appointed Lynda Butler chief financial officer.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY

The specialty insurance services arm of Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz SE, said it appointed Willem van Wyk chief executive for Dubai.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The investment banking arm of French bank Societe Generale said it made four senior appointments in Paris.

TRIANGLE GROUP

The London-based asset manager appointed Matthew Littler head of asset management.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

The investment banking and asset management firm appointed three financial advisers from wealth manager Boston Private Wealth LLC.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank's restructuring plan claimed its first management casualty when its retail chief Rainer Neske decided to quit after the group chose to split up and sell chunks of his domain, including Postbank, German media reported.

Also, the bank put its top two finance executives in Asia on leave for separate reasons, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

TPG CAPITAL

The private equity firm's biotech investing arm has hired industry veteran Heath Lukatch, the company said on Monday. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)