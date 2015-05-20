May 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

The company said Vice Chairman John Kim had been elected president, effective immediately.

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The subsidiary of Janus Capital Group, said it hired Andreea Georgiu and J. Bret Young to the new positions of managing director, business development.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank's supervisory board will discuss senior management changes on Wednesday, a senior source told Reuters, a day before it holds what promises to be a stormy annual shareholder meeting.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander said that he would step down before the end of the year as a new management team is put in place.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank has established a structured finance platform in Dubai to meet growing demand from the region. The team will be led by Charles Emmanuel de Beauregard, while Cem Orekli rejoins the bank from UniCredit and Karim El Zein joins from Credit Suisse.

HSBC

The bank's head of bond origination for Russia Maria Averianova has left the bank, according to sources, as the stalled Russian market continues to have an impact on bankers' jobs.

CPPIB

Maximilian Biagosch has joined Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a senior principal, leaving UniCredit after a brief stint as head of high-yield bond syndicate.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The corporate advisory, principal investing and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd said it appointed Michael Barrish and Jeff Abt as managing directors in its U.S. debt capital markets group.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Alexis Jarnoux as sales manager in the financial advisory team, France funds.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm appointed Peter Saleh managing director and senior restaurant analyst.

REYL & CIE

The Swiss private bank appointed Cedric Oezazman head of investments and portfolio management.

TOWRY

The investment management services provider appointed Steve Midgley head of sales strategy and operations.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The London-based investment manager appointed Christine Little operations manager.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed Mark Nichols portfolio manager in its European equities team.

PENSION INSURANCE CORP

The London-based provider of pension insurance buyouts and buy-ins appointed Rob Groves chief investment officer.

VTB CAPITAL

The Russian bank has hired Atanas Djumaliev from Goldman Sachs to its head of global commodities. ID:nL5N0YB1WF] (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)