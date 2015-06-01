(Adds Morgan Stanley, RBS, Citigroup, U.S. Bank, Bank of
MORGAN STANLEY
Vince Lumia will take over as head of Morgan Stanley's
private wealth management business, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters. Jim Tracy, currently the head of
consulting group, will become vice chairman of the wealth
management unit.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank's global head of asset-backed products and credit
trading, Scott Eichel, has left, Bloomberg reported.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said Douglas Trauber would join its corporate and
investment banking group as global co-head of retail in August.
He joins from Credit Suisse Group AG.
U.S. BANK
The fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank named Steve Bellman
managing director of investments in its wealth management unit,
Ascent Private Capital Management.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank hired Brad Hutchinson from Barclays Plc to
co-head its Americas energy investment banking business
alongside Oscar Brown, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank said on Monday that Brett Matkins has joined as a
managing director in its leveraged and acquisition finance group
in North America based in New York.
PRUDENTIAL PLC
The Asia-focused insurer said it had appointed Barry Stowe
as chairman and chief executive of its North American unit,
taking over from Mike Wells, who starts as group chief executive
on Monday.
Prudential's unit M&G Investments also said Johan Du Preez
would be rejoining the company in July as two Japan equities
funds return to M&G from Eastspring Investments.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial services provider appointed Effie Datson
global head of product for alternative investment solutions.
Datson joins from Deutsche Bank, where she was global co-head of
hedge fund sales, State Street said.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based asset manager appointed James Holroyd an
investment manager. Holroyd joined from EFG Harris Allday, where
he was an investment director.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
The electronic trading platform operator said it has
appointed Scott Eaton as Chief Operating Officer for MarketAxess
Europe Ltd and Trax.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)