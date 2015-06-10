(Adds Raymond James, Fifth Third Bank and Northern Trust)
June 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC
The company said it had recruited a team of six veteran
financial advisers and four support staff from Morgan Stanley
to its offices in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
FIFTH THIRD BANK
The bank has hired Natixis' John Fisher for loan sales and
trading in Chicago, according to a source familiar with the
move.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The asset management company said Paul Lee had joined its
wealth advisory services group as senior vice president and
senior regional wealth adviser.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Australia's No 2 lender by market value said it is splitting
its most profitable retail and business banking division in the
first overhaul of the organization since new CEO Brian Hartzer
took office.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's largest lender named Andrew Tusa as co-head and
Neil Collingridge as vice chairman of UK corporate broking.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank appointed JPMorgan banker Jeffrey Hamilton
to lead its energy investment banking operations in Canada, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal BofA Merrill
Lynch memo.
ANT FINANCIAL
The finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
announced a leadership shake-up on Wednesday, with Chief
Executive Lucy Peng handing day-to-day management to
newly-appointed President Eric Jing.
BNP PARIBAS CIB
The corporate and investment banking unit of BNP Paribas
appointed José Placido as head of financial
institutions coverage.
Placido will continue in his current role as global head of
client development & strategy for BNP Paribas Securities
Services BNPPSS.UL.
VIRGIN MONEY
The financial services provider said it appointed Geeta
Gopalan as an independent non-executive director to its board,
effective June 25.
METRO BANK
The bank said it appointed three new field-based business
development managers to expand its intermediary operations
throughout England and Wales.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank appointed Robert Musur as a managing
director in the firm's tax & financial reporting valuation
practice within its financial advisory services unit.
UNICREDIT
The biggest western lender in Eastern Europe has appointed
Tamara Savoschenko as the CEO of its Ukrainian business, the
Italian bank's central and eastern Europe subsidiary, Bank
Austria, said.
ALGEBRIS INVESTMENTS
Algebris has hired Simon Peters as a portfolio manager for
equity strategies from Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO),
the money manager said.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Van Luu as head of currency and
fixed income strategy.
Luu, who joins from Norges Bank Investment Management, will
be based in London. Luu earlier spent three years as senior
analyst at Russell Investments.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)