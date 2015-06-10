(Adds Raymond James, Fifth Third Bank and Northern Trust)

June 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC

The company said it had recruited a team of six veteran financial advisers and four support staff from Morgan Stanley to its offices in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

FIFTH THIRD BANK

The bank has hired Natixis' John Fisher for loan sales and trading in Chicago, according to a source familiar with the move.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The asset management company said Paul Lee had joined its wealth advisory services group as senior vice president and senior regional wealth adviser.

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

Australia's No 2 lender by market value said it is splitting its most profitable retail and business banking division in the first overhaul of the organization since new CEO Brian Hartzer took office.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's largest lender named Andrew Tusa as co-head and Neil Collingridge as vice chairman of UK corporate broking.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank appointed JPMorgan banker Jeffrey Hamilton to lead its energy investment banking operations in Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal BofA Merrill Lynch memo.

ANT FINANCIAL

The finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced a leadership shake-up on Wednesday, with Chief Executive Lucy Peng handing day-to-day management to newly-appointed President Eric Jing.

BNP PARIBAS CIB

The corporate and investment banking unit of BNP Paribas appointed José Placido as head of financial institutions coverage.

Placido will continue in his current role as global head of client development & strategy for BNP Paribas Securities Services BNPPSS.UL.

VIRGIN MONEY

The financial services provider said it appointed Geeta Gopalan as an independent non-executive director to its board, effective June 25.

METRO BANK

The bank said it appointed three new field-based business development managers to expand its intermediary operations throughout England and Wales.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank appointed Robert Musur as a managing director in the firm's tax & financial reporting valuation practice within its financial advisory services unit.

UNICREDIT

The biggest western lender in Eastern Europe has appointed Tamara Savoschenko as the CEO of its Ukrainian business, the Italian bank's central and eastern Europe subsidiary, Bank Austria, said.

ALGEBRIS INVESTMENTS

Algebris has hired Simon Peters as a portfolio manager for equity strategies from Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), the money manager said.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed Van Luu as head of currency and fixed income strategy.

Luu, who joins from Norges Bank Investment Management, will be based in London. Luu earlier spent three years as senior analyst at Russell Investments. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)