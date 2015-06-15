(Adds Falconhead Capital, Lincoln Financial, SunTrust Banks, Baird)

June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's No.1 custody bank named Alan Flanagan as global head of its new private equity and real estate (PE&RE) fund services unit.

The bank also hired Adam Gelder from Deutsche Bank as head of financial institutions for its corporate trust team in Europe the Middle East and Africa.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank boosted its fixed income syndicate desk by hiring Vi Davda from its own investor relations team.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The Australian bank appointed Farhan Faruqui as CEO of its institutional client group with additional responsibility for relationship management across 34 markets.

COUNSEL CORP

The financial services company operating in residential mortgage lending through its wholly owned subsidiary Street Capital Financial Corp, said Marissa Lauder had been appointed chief financial officer of Street Capital.

FALCONHEAD CAPITAL LLC

The private equity firm said it appointed Robert Fioretti managing director. Fioretti has over 20 years of experience investing in private equity and providing advice to companies owned by private equity sponsors, Falconhead said in a statement.

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP

The company's retail wealth management affiliate said it appointed Brian Cowhey, Duane Flynn, Austin Peterson and Gary Ward as regional sales directors of its channel insurance sales team in the United States to deepen existing adviser relationships.

SUNTRUST BANKS INC

The bank said it appointed Kevin Blair as Corporate Treasurer, effective July 1. Blair will oversee the company's liquidity, capital management, investment portfolio and balance sheet strategy, SunTrust said in a statement.

AMERISURE MUTUAL INSURANCE CO

The insurer said it promoted Todd Ruthruff as its chief relationship officer. Ruthruff will be responsible in leading Amerisure's distribution strategies and providing insights regarding markets, products and services, the company said in a statement.

BAIRD

The employee-owned financial services company based in Milwaukee hired a team of six advisers from Wells Fargo & Co - Don Barry, Jill and Brian Docking, Phillip Garrison, Kevin McWhorter and Suzanne Marshall - for its new Wichita, Kansas office.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

The Australian investment bank's U.S. head of mergers and acquisitions, James Frawley, has left the company to join Nomura Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANK

SMARTBANK

The banks hired Stefanie Crowe as executive vice president, chief experience & strategy officer. Crowe's responsibilities will include directing, guiding and facilitating the strategic planning process.

POST ADVISORY GROUP LLC

The investment manager hired Helen Webb from Wilshire Associates as its chief operating officer. Webb will be responsible for the firm's operations, legal and compliance, finance, technology, and human resources requirements.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The European investment manager appointed Joshua Kendall as environmental, social and governance (ESG) analyst in its fixed-income research team.

ROTHSCHILD

The independent financial advisory group appointed Helen Watson as chief executive of UK Wealth Management business following the death of previous CEO Mark Kary.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The investment management arm of State Street Corp named Elliot Hentov head of policy and research of its official institutions group.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group appointed Joseph Cacciabaudo as managing director in its U.S. equities sales and trading business.

GATEHOUSE BANK PLC

The London-based investment bank promoted Will Innes as vice president within its real estate investment team.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The European asset manager appointed Ian Smith and Paul Birchenough as co-managers of AXA Framlington Emerging Markets fund. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)