Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare reform rout
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
June 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Glenn Leighton, a managing director at Barclays within balance sheet solutions for financial institutions, has left the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Mark Lewellen is to become sole head of debt capital markets (DCM) and the risk solutions group (RSG), EMEA, at Barclays at the end of June.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The bank has appointed Aidan McKeown as a director within its relationship solutions team, according to a statement.
STEWART CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
The U.S. investment advisory firm, a subsidiary of S&T Bank, appointed Troy Murray vice president of institutional sales.
CALIBER HOME LOANS INC
The U.S. mortgage lender said Kelly Allison had joined its builder division as the regional builder vice president of the southeast division.
BROOKWOOD FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC
The private investment firm appointed Brian Trout as senior vice president of operations for BW Gas & Convenience LLC, an affiliated entity of Brookwood Financial.
BHF-BANK
The Germany-based bank named Alexander Mettenheimer as interim chief executive to replace Bjoern Robens, who is stepping down early over differences in strategy and leadership of the merchant bank.
ACTIS
The London-based investment management firm appointed Torbjorn Caesar as senior partner, effective immediately. Caesar replaces Paul Fletcher, who will become non-executive chairman.
THECITYUK
The independent body to promote London's financial services industry said John McFarlane will take over as its chairman in September, succeeding Gerry Grimstone.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The company has appointed Christian Heiberg as head of fixed income trading within the Japanese bank's London operations.
FRIENDS PROVIDENT INTERNATIONAL LTD
The unit of Aviva Plc appointed Khor Hock Seng as chief executive and Chris Wei as chairman, effective July 1.
CRUX ASSET MANAGEMENT
The independent fund management company appointed Karen Zachary chief operating officer, effective July 15.
AMUNDI
The European asset management firm appointed Vincent Mortier as deputy chief investment officer.
BTIG LTD
The European affiliate of BTIG LLC has appointed Matthew Rubens as a managing director to its institutional equity sales group. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform