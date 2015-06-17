June 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

Sam Boughton has joined the corporate investment grade syndicate team at RBS in London, according to the bank.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The Tokyo-based company appointed Ryosei Hayashi as head of the rates trading and sales business for Asia at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The securities asset management arm of Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Austin McBride as head of UK wholesale, based in London.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA appointed Matt Joyce as portfolio manager within its multi-asset solutions group, headed by Charles Janssen.

ALVA CAPITAL

The investment firm appointed Andre Klotz as partner and head of research.

AON HEWITT

The management consulting unit of Aon Plc appointed Willi Thurnherr as chief executive for Switzerland, effective Oct. 1.

CAPITAL CRANFIELD TRUSTEES

The independent trustee firm said it appointed Nicki Mortimer as client director.

THE ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY

The representative body of the investment fund community in Luxembourg appointed Denise Voss chairwoman, effective immediately. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)