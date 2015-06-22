June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm said it appointed Thushka Maharaj as a strategist and executive director in its global strategy team.

ERNST AND YOUNG LLP

The audit firm said Vance Scott will join its transaction advisory services practice as its new Americas oil & gas leader, based in Chicago.

LPL FINANCIAL LLC

The broker dealer unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc appointed Tom Gooley managing director of service, trading and operations, effective June 25.

MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP INC

The investment consulting firm appointed managing principals Stephen McCourt and Peter Woolley as co-chief executives, effective July 31.

BERENBERG

The German bank appointed Chris Bowman from Liberum to head its U.K. corporate broking team.

EFAMA

The European Fund and Asset Management Association said it elected Union Investment executive board member Alexander Schindler as president, replacing BNP Paribas Asset Management's Christian Dargnat.

BUCEPHALE FINANCE

The financial services firm said it had promoted David Orban and Romain Petit as partners.

SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD

Europe's exchange-traded products provider appointed Katy Walton Jones as general counsel and a member of its management committee.