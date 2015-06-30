BRIEF-Spirax-Sarco to buy Flowserve Corp's Gestra for 186 million euros
* Signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Gestra AG and associated businesses from Flowserve Corporation
June 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The unit of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co appointed Philip Dixon chief operating officer.
JULIUS BAER INTERNATIONAL LTD LONDON
The unit of Swiss bank Julius Baer Group Ltd said it had appointed Hector Sants as chairman, effective July 1.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
Juergen Schlangenotto is leaving BNP Paribas to join Credit Suisse as senior managing director in Germany from October, a spokeswoman for the Swiss bank said.
TSB BANKING GROUP PLC
The British bank appointed Miguel Montes and Tomas Varela non-executive directors, effective immediately.
GVQ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based specialist fund manager appointed Jane Tufnell as non-executive chairman.
HYPERION INSURANCE GROUP
The employee-owned insurance and reinsurance intermediary group, appointed Oliver Corbett chief financial officer, replacing Eric Fady. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Says Nokia solutions and Networks completes offer with a holding exceeding 90 percent of all Comptel shares and votes and opens a subsequent offer period