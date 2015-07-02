(Adds Goldman Sachs Group, BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC Holdings)
July 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS GROUP AG
Alexander Gehrt is leaving his post as head of mergers and
acquisitions in Germany and Austria at UBS, as the Swiss lender
sharpens its focus on private banking, three people familiar
with the matter said.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The Wall Street bank's William Anderson is joining New
York-based boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc
, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank appoints Bill Murphy, Sally Carlson and Jonathan
Brenner to its global equities prime brokerage division this
week, spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Robert Lynch, head of G-10 currency strategy at HSBC
Holdings in New York, has left the bank, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has appointed Andreas Meletiou as chief executive
officer for its Iraq operations effective July 1, a spokesperson
for the bank said.
MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Morgan Stanley's investment management unit appointed Daniel
Hawkes as head of London discretionary and channels islands
distribution.
ICAP PLC
The world's largest inter-dealer broker of over-the-counter
derivatives appointed Jenny Knott as chief executive of
post-trade risk and information services, effective Aug. 5.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank appointed Joris Dierckx as head of India
operations, taking over from Jacques Michel, who will move to
Bahrain as head of BNP's corporate and institutional banking in
the Middle East and Africa.
JEFFERIES LLC
Jefferies has hired an eight-person team from BB&T Corp
to offer investment banking advice to automotive
aftermarket companies, from suppliers and distributors to
retailers and installers, people familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP
The British insurer appointed four new non-executive
directors to its board.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)