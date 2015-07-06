(Adds Moelis & Co, BNP Paribas, Fortress Investment Group, Robert W. Baird & Co, Citigroup Inc)

July 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank promoted Michael Lavelle to head of UK and Ireland corporate and investment banking and vice chairman of EMEA CIB with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank said Stacey Friedman, 47, would succeed Steve Cutler as the bank's general counsel early next year.

BNP PARIBAS

Head of corporate finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French bank to join Santander as head of global banking & markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, starting on Oct. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

Financial services firm Robert W. Baird & Co appointed Chase Sanders as managing director in the technology and services team of its global investment banking business.

MOELIS & CO

The boutique investment bank has hired veteran oil and gas investment banker David Cunningham in its Houston office, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's

Jeff Feig, co-chief investment officer of hedge fund Fortress Investment's macro fund, is leaving the company after less than a year, with Michael Novogratz becoming sole CIO, three sources with knowledge of the changes said.

TULLETT PREBON PLC

The alternative investments arm of the interdealer broker appointed Michael McKell head of real estate secondaries to trade open-ended and specialist real estate funds.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC

The asset manager appointed Robert Bee as director, head of distribution, in the UK.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The London-based fixed income manager appointed Soumyanshu Bhattacharya as institutional portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.

SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC

The new British bank said it had appointed Iain Cornish as chairman with immediate effect. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan)