(Adds Santander Asset Management, AXA Investment Managers,
MainStay Investments)
July 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The company appointed Karen Cook co-chairman of its
investment banking division, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters.
Rasmus Persson will join Goldman Sachs from Deutsche Bank AG
in autumn to focus on UK financial institutions
within the bank's debt capital markets team, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank said on Tuesday that Doug Guzman, head of global
investment banking, had been promoted to group head of wealth
management and insurance business.
STANDARD LIFE WEALTH
The wealth management arm of Standard Life Plc
appointed Andy Brodie head of operations to manage strategy and
third-party suppliers.
SANTANDER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm appointed Ileana Salas as global head of
institutional sales in its London office.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The European asset manager appointed Paul Squires global
head of trading and securities financing.
MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS
The mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of
New York Life Insurance Co, appointed Charles
Reinhard as managing director, portfolio strategy.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
The firm appointed Towergate Insurance's Scott Egan group
chief financial officer, replacing Richard Houghton, who
announced his departure in February. Egan is currently interim
CEO at British insurance broker Towergate, which sold itself to
creditors in early February as part of a deal to slash its debt
pile by nearly two-thirds.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
The bank appointed Chris Hare to its economics team, where
he will focus on UK and global economic issues.
FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY
The independent UK-based regulatory body appointed Jonathan
Davidson director of supervision - retail and authorizations.
GRAMERCY FUNDS MANAGEMENT
The firm, which focuses on emerging markets, has made two
new hires as part of a push to expand its coverage of
sovereigns. Connecticut-based Gramercy hired Kathryn Exum and
Petar Atanasov as vice presidents in its sovereign investment
research team.
FRP ADVISORY
The specialist restructuring and advisory firm further
expanded its Midlands-based operations with the appointment of
John Lowe as a partner at its Leicester branch.
TEMASEK HOLDINGS
The Singapore state investor said Chief Executive Ho Ching
would return to her role after her three-month sabbatical ends
later this month.
BUPA GLOBAL
The international health insurance arm of British private
healthcare group Bupa named Sheldon Kenton global
commercial director.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover, Manya Venkatesh and Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru)