July 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The company appointed Karen Cook co-chairman of its investment banking division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Rasmus Persson will join Goldman Sachs from Deutsche Bank AG in autumn to focus on UK financial institutions within the bank's debt capital markets team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The bank said on Tuesday that Doug Guzman, head of global investment banking, had been promoted to group head of wealth management and insurance business.

STANDARD LIFE WEALTH

The wealth management arm of Standard Life Plc appointed Andy Brodie head of operations to manage strategy and third-party suppliers.

SANTANDER ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm appointed Ileana Salas as global head of institutional sales in its London office.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The European asset manager appointed Paul Squires global head of trading and securities financing.

MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS

The mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of New York Life Insurance Co, appointed Charles Reinhard as managing director, portfolio strategy.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

The firm appointed Towergate Insurance's Scott Egan group chief financial officer, replacing Richard Houghton, who announced his departure in February. Egan is currently interim CEO at British insurance broker Towergate, which sold itself to creditors in early February as part of a deal to slash its debt pile by nearly two-thirds.

INVESTEC BANK PLC

The bank appointed Chris Hare to its economics team, where he will focus on UK and global economic issues.

FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY

The independent UK-based regulatory body appointed Jonathan Davidson director of supervision - retail and authorizations.

GRAMERCY FUNDS MANAGEMENT

The firm, which focuses on emerging markets, has made two new hires as part of a push to expand its coverage of sovereigns. Connecticut-based Gramercy hired Kathryn Exum and Petar Atanasov as vice presidents in its sovereign investment research team.

FRP ADVISORY

The specialist restructuring and advisory firm further expanded its Midlands-based operations with the appointment of John Lowe as a partner at its Leicester branch.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

The Singapore state investor said Chief Executive Ho Ching would return to her role after her three-month sabbatical ends later this month.

BUPA GLOBAL

The international health insurance arm of British private healthcare group Bupa named Sheldon Kenton global commercial director. (Compiled by Natalie Grover, Manya Venkatesh and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)