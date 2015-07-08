July 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British lender has ousted Chief Executive Antony Jenkins
after three years in the post, saying it had decided new blood
would help accelerate strategic change at the bank and boost
shareholder returns.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The bank appointed Louis-Charles Nerot as sales manager in
its France financial advisory team. Based in Paris, Nerot will
report to Stephane Vonthron, head of the financial advisory
team.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon appointed Ned Siegel as senior sales executive
for its private equity and real estate fund services unit to
cover the Americas. Siegel will join BNY Mellon after 22 years
with State Street Corp.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover)