BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
(Adds Ernst & Young, RenCap and Marsh)
July 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank announced a new management team led by group Chief Executive Bill Winters as a part of its effort to save $1.8 billion in costs by the end of 2017.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm appointed Rohan Sachdev global insurance emerging markets leader.
RENCAP SECURITIES INC
The U.S. unit of investment bank Renaissance Capital named Victor Lugo director of fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) sales, effective Monday.
MARSH
Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Don Bailey as head of global sales.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT LTD
The unit of insurance provider Thomas Miller Group appointed Bruce Ely-Johnston as business development director.
ING
Seasoned bond market banker Eden Riche joined ING's syndicate desk last month as managing director, head of emerging market and high yield syndicate.
CIMB GROUP
The Malaysia-based investment bank appointed two new directors, Mohd Nasir Ahmad and Lee Kok Kwan, effective immediately.
SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment manager appointed Will Johnson and Ataru Hayashi as associate directors in its Japan investment team.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning group appointed Roy Smith as director of financial planning.
LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY
The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment Management Ltd named Richard Poyser leasing manager of retail and leisure development in Bracknell Town Centre.
AL HILAL BANK
The chairman of Abu Dhabi's government-owned bank has resigned, a week after the chief executive quit, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31