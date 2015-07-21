(Adds Permal Group, HSBC, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)

July 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank hired Russell Ballato and Chris Tyrer as senior energy traders to help it raise its presence in the business, according to an internal memo.

BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC

The unit of world's largest money manager, BlackRock Inc , appointed Julian Lloyd Sinclair as non-executive director, effective immediately.

BNP PARIBAS SA

Alexander Karolev has left HSBC to join BNP Paribas as emerging markets debt syndicate manager, according to market sources.

PERMAL GROUP

The asset manager said Terrence Purcell joined the company as executive vice president, portfolio management, on Sunday.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager said it appointed Daniel Wani managing director of trust and wealth planning for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

HSBC

HSBC appointed Gregory Pierce head of markets, Americas, effective Sept. 1.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese investment banking and brokerage group appointed Shengbo Tang as head of insurance and non-bank financials research for Hong Kong and China.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The asset management company appointed Madeleine Senior as head of Australia and New Zealand to replace Rohan Singh, who will become head of Singapore and South East Asia.

OPPENHEIMER EUROPE

The European unit of investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings Inc appointed Scott Beattie and David Kent as managing directors of its newly established debt capital markets and syndication business in the region.

IG GROUP HOLDINGS

The online stockbroking and trading company said Chief Executive Tim Howkins will retire in October.

ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

The asset management unit of financial advisory group Rothschild appointed Joseph Gill as managing director, effective Monday.

GFT GROUP

The German business and technology consultancy appointed Manish Neoliya as principal consultant of its risk practice.

INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES INC

The proxy investment adviser appointed Georgina Marshall as head of global research.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Bruce Cairnduff, Credit Agricole's Asia debt capital markets head, is relocating to London, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)