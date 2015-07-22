(Adds Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking,)
WELLS FARGO & CO
The financial group said Perry Pelos, executive vice
president and group head of commercial banking, will also lead
its corporate banking and treasury management lines of business.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc said Kristan
Gochee would head of its North America ABS Syndicate, based in
New York.
It also appointed Rick Pacitto and Nick Tucker as liquidity
specialists to its London business development team.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Adam
Pillay as real estate Asia pacific platform specialist.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Jason Cox, co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned after working more
than 10 years there, according to multiple sources familiar with
the situation.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Alexander Harrison head of corporate banking
for Asia to grow its business in the region.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
The UK-based asset manager hired Malcolm White as UK
distribution director.
HISCOX LTD
The global specialist insurer appointed Nicole Goodwin as
chief underwriting officer of Hiscox USA.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The unit of Italian bank UniCredit SpA appointed
Kevin Choy as portfolio manager.
CAPITAL GROUP COS INC
James Rothenberg, chairman of U.S. fund manager Capital
Group, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack, the company said.
Rothenberg was 69.
KKR & CO
The private equity firm said it has hired Atsushi Saito, the
former chief executive of Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange
Group Inc, as chairman of its Japan operations.
NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based fund management company appointed Joshua
Ausden as head of client investment strategy, effective
September.
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS
The global asset management and investment group, owned by
CVC Group and Resource America Inc, appointed Chris
Fowler as managing director of its private debt team.
MASTERCRAFT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
The Hong Kong-based investment holding company appointed
Wong Shuk Fong as an executive director, effective Wednesday.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru)