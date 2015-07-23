(Adds Integro Re, RBC Wealth Management)
July 23 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm appointed Jeff Wong as global chief
innovation officer. He joins from eBay Inc.
INTEGRO RE
The unit of insurance brokerage and risk management firm
Integro Ltd appointed Tara Ryan senior vice president in
Chicago.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of Royal Bank of Canada said financial
adviser Bob Cordiak had rejoined the firm.
ANZ BANKING GROUP LTD
Alan Roch is joining ANZ as head of Asia debt syndicate to
replace James Holian, according to sources aware of the matter.
Roch was a Singapore-based managing director and head of bond
syndicate for Asia-Pacific at RBS.
LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY
The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment
Management Ltd appointed Mike Powell as residential transactions
manager.
SMITH AND WILLIAMSON HOLDINGS LTD
The UK-based financial services provider appointed Keith
Jones as non-executive director of its main board, effective
immediately.
FULCRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The asset manager appointed Matthew Wright as a director in
its sales and marketing team, effective June, to bolster its
advised retail and wealth management business.
STORMHARBOUR
The independent markets and financial advisory firm
appointed Federico Buccellati and Francesco Dissera to continue
its push into the Italian market.
BIBBY FINANCIAL SERVICES
The company, which provides funding to small- and
medium-sized businesses, said Chief Executive Simon Featherstone
would step down, effective Aug. 5.
MADISON CAPITAL FUNDING LLC
The company, which services the financing needs of
middle-market private equity firms, appointed Jon Leisinger
director and head of mezzanine credit.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru)