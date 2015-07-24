July 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AON PLC
The British insurance broker appointed Qin Lu as chief
executive of Aon Benfield Greater China and Aon risk solutions
China.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm hired James Ind and Merrick
Styles to its global multi asset team.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT SA
The asset management unit of Swiss banking group SYZ Group
appointed Adrien Pichoud as chief economist.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)