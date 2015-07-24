July 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AON PLC

The British insurance broker appointed Qin Lu as chief executive of Aon Benfield Greater China and Aon risk solutions China.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm hired James Ind and Merrick Styles to its global multi asset team.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT SA

The asset management unit of Swiss banking group SYZ Group appointed Adrien Pichoud as chief economist. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)