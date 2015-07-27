July 27 The following financial services
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has picked Julian Wynter, group head of internal
audit, as United Arab Emirates chief executive, two sources
said.
R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES
The Chicago-based independent futures brokerage appointed
Tony Dalton head of foreign exchange division in its New York
office.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Tokyo-based company said it promoted Fred DeSerio to
senior managing director, head of sales and co-head of the
business for the Americas.
CHURCHILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The company, which is a majority-owned subsidiary of U.S.
financial services group TIAA-CREF, appointed Christopher Cox as
chief risk officer and a senior managing director, effective
immediately.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of
Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it named
Cameron Umetsu chief Japan fixed-income strategist.
MARCH ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Spain's Banca March, said it
appointed Miguel Munoz as chief executive. Munoz, who was the
market strategy director at Banca March, replaces Jose Jimenez,
March Asset Management said on Monday.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The emerging and frontier markets investment bank said it
hired James Friel as global head of investment banking. He will
join in September and report directly to Chief Executive Igor
Vayn.
THE ASSOCIATION FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS IN EUROPE
The industry body has appointed Tanguy van de Werve as a
managing director in advocacy and as head of its Brussels
office.
