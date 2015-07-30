July 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The company appointed Alan Roch in the expanded role of head
of debt syndicate, Asia Pacific.
LAZARD LTD
The boutique investment bank hired Eric Medow from
Citigroup Inc to help lead its tech, media and telecom
group.
MERCER
The consultancy firm, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc
, appointed Steven Blackie its UK head of investments.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Thomas Messer
as regional leader of aviation in Latin America.
US BANK
The unit of U.S. Bancorp named Robert Zellers as
senior portfolio manager in its Private Client Reserve's
Madison, Wisconsin office.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm said Steven Rockwell joined the
firm as a managing director in its investment banking group.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan)